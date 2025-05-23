Apple Could Reportedly Launch AI Smart Glasses Next Year And Here Is What All They Are Expected To Do

Apple Inc. AAPL reportedly plans to launch AI-powered smart glasses in late 2026 to compete with Meta Platforms, Inc.'s META Ray-Bans.

What Happened: Apple has ramped up efforts to begin mass production of prototypes by the end of this year with overseas suppliers, reported Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The glasses are expected to have cameras, microphones and speakers — these integrations will enable the device to interpret the external environment and respond to voice commands through Siri.

Moreover, they could support functions like making calls, playing music, providing real-time translations and offering navigation assistance, the report noted.

This strategy is similar to that of Meta's existing eyewear and upcoming devices powered by Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOG Android XR platform.

Apple has also reportedly shelved a separate project to develop a camera-equipped smartwatch that can analyze its surroundings, the report added.

Why It’s Important: Apple's latest comes after the tech giant received a tepid response to its Vision Pro headset. The company's first-generation AR/VR headset struggled to gain traction with consumers due to its high price and limited use cases.

The Tim Cook-led company could also be planning to enter the growing market of AI-driven devices. On Wednesday, OpenAI announced a collaboration with former Apple chief design officer Jony Ive to launch new hardware products starting next year.

Price Action: As per Benzinga Pro, Apple shares declined by 0.36% on Thursday but rebounded with a 0.70% gain in after-hours trading.

