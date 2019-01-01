Hon Hai Precision is the world's largest contract manufacturer of consumer electronics, communications, and computer products. It is the biggest supplier to Apple, whose business accounts for 50% of overall revenue. Hon Hai is also involved in the production of upstream components such as electronic connectors, semiconductor packaging, industrial robots, and metal casings for smartphones. These upstream activities are mainly conducted through its listed majority-owned subsidiaries Foxconn Industrial Internet, FIH Mobile, Foxconn Interconnect Technology, and ShunSin Technology.