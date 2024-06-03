Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Mesmerizes Analysts, Market Watchers With Computex Keynote: 'Will Make You Want To Buy $NVDA'

Loading... Loading...

Nvidia Corp. NVDA kicked off the Computex 2024 with a pre-event keynote address by CEO Jensen Huang on Sunday. The annual computer expo, being held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taiwan, officially starts on Tuesday and will run through June 7.

What Happened: Huang started off his speech by crediting Nvidia’s partners. “Taiwan is the home of our treasured Partners. This is where everything Nvidia does begins. Our partners and ourselves take it to the world,” he said, adding that Taiwan and the company’s partnership has created the world’s AI infrastructure today.

Calling computer graphics, simulations, and artificial intelligence “the soul of Nvidia,” Huang said these are put together in a virtual world called Omniverse.

Foundational Technologies: Accelerated computing and AI running inside the Omniverse are the two fundamental forces of computing, which will reshape the computer industry that is currently 60 years old, Huang said. The tech entrepreneur spoke about computation inflation, as the amount of data center power used all over the world is growing substantially and the cost of computing is growing. It’s here accelerated computing becomes essential and CUDA, a parallel computing platform and programming model invented by Nvidia, augments CPU offloads and accelerates the work a specialized processor can do much better, he said.

He suggested that Nvidia’s accelerated computing style can help reduce costs, potentially bringing about 98% cost savings and 97% reduced energy needs.

Product Roadmap: Huang flagged another tectonic shift that is happening in computing. The CEO said Blackwell Ultra will be launched in 2025 and there could be some new generation iterations of Blackwell Ultra.

Huang said Nvidia’s next-generation platform will be called Rubin, which will be followed by Rubin Ultra a year later.

Source: Keynote presentation video

The Rubin platform will use HBM4, the next iteration of the essential high-bandwidth memory, Huang said.

AI In The Box: Huang also delved into a new type of factory and software called NIMS, which stands for Nvidia Inference Micro Services, NIMS, according to the executive, runs inside the AI factory and is a pre-trained model and an AI.

“Distributing the workload across multiple GPUs, processing it as fast as possible because if you are in a factory, if you run a factory your throughput directly correlates to your revenues, your throughput directly correlates to the quality of service and your throughput directly correlates to the number of people who can use your service,” he said.

“We realized that this is incredibly complex for most companies to do. So what we did was we created this AI in a box and it contains an incredible amount of software, inside this container – CUDA, cuDNN, TensorRT, Triton inference services.”

Next Wave Of AI: The next wave of AI is physical AI that understands the laws of physics, Huang said, adding that it has to understand the world model, and how to interpret and perceive the world, Huang said. This would need excellent cognitive capabilities, he said.

The Nvidia CEO said robotics has now become a more pervasive idea. “Everything is going to be robotic, all of the factories will be robotic; the factories will orchestrate robots and those robots will be building products that are robotic, robots interacting with robots,” he said.

He noted that researchers and companies around the world are developing robots, powered by physical AI. Physical AIs are models that can understand instructions and autonomously perform complex tasks in the real world, he said. Multimodal LLMs are breakthroughs that enable robots to learn, perceive, and understand the world around them and plan how they will act, he added.

Foxconn is building some of the world’s most advanced factories — their ecosystem, ie edge Computers, and Robotics software for designing the factories, the workflows, programming the robots and PLC computers that orchestrate the digital factories and the AI factories, Huang said. He noted that Foxconn, Pegatron, Wistron and Delta are building digital twins of their factories. Digital twins refer to half of the factories being real and half being digital or Omniverse.

Cramer, Perragu React: Huang’s presentation left Jim Cramer awestruck. In a post on X, the CNBC Mad Money Host said, “For those who keep saying they have seen it all, go to http://Nvidia.com to see Jensen’s Computex Taiwan speech.”

“It’s incredible. It’s two hours and i had to watch a lot twice, but it is the future…”

Sharing a video clip of the presentation, New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu said it was the “best Jensen Keynote ever.” “Touches on everything that matters: Roadmap cadence, scaling, real-world AI, million-GPU datacenter. Warning: will make you want to buy $NVDA,” he said.

Nvidia shares have gained over 120% for the year-to-date period. The stock ended Friday’s session down 0.82% at $1,095.95, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock