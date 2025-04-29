Elon Musk's Starlink Empire Gets New Challenger In Shape Of Jeff Bezos' Amazon: Project Kuiper Deploys First Operational Satellites

On Monday, Jeff Bezos's Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN entered the satellite internet market, kicking off a high-stakes battle with Elon Musk's SpaceX as it launched the first operational satellites for its ambitious Project Kuiper.

What Happened: A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying 27 of Amazon's Project Kuiper satellites into low-Earth orbit, reported the Associated Press.

Project Kuiper's latest models feature upgrades, including mirror coatings designed to reduce light pollution for astronomers. The satellites will settle into an orbit roughly 400 miles above Earth.

Amazon has secured dozens of future launch contracts from United Launch Alliance, Bezos's rocket company Blue Origin and others as it works to build out its satellite network.

Why It’s Important: The launch marks the first significant step in Amazon's plan to deploy a constellation of more than 3,200 satellites to provide global broadband service, particularly targeting underserved and remote areas.

Project Kuiper aims to offer fast, affordable internet, challenging SpaceX's dominance and bringing more competition to the satellite broadband market.

The initial launch attempt earlier this month was scrubbed due to unfavorable weather, and it wasn’t until now that a new slot opened in the launch schedule at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Meanwhile, Musk's SpaceX has a considerable head start, with over 8,000 Starlink satellites launched since 2019 and more than 7,000 still in orbit.

SpaceX is also one of the leading companies reportedly in consideration to help develop President Donald Trump's proposed Golden Dome missile defense system, alongside Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR.

Price Action: Amazon shares slipped 0.68% on Monday, extending a broader decline that has resulted in a 14.77% loss year-to-date, according to Benzinga Pro.

Despite the downturn, Amazon holds a strong growth score of 94.17% based on Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings. Click here to see how it compares with top competitors.

Photo Courtesy: mundissima on Shutterstock.com

