Amazon.com Inc. AMZN experienced a setback in the company's space-based internet service ambitions as the launch of its first batch of Kuiper Satellites was scrubbed.

What happened: 27 Kuiper satellites were set to be launched into orbit on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket on April 9. ULA is a joint venture between Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT and Boeing Co. BA

The launch of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Kuiper 1 mission for the Amazon's Project Kuiper was scrubbed today due to inclement weather. A new launch date will be announced when approved on the range.https://t.co/Q1UeJK8FKl — ULA (@ulalaunch) April 10, 2025

The launch, which was scheduled to take place at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, was interrupted and ultimately delayed, as the crew experienced some technical glitches as well as unfavorable weather conditions in the form of persistent clouds around the launch site.

"It is confirmed that we will not continue with the Amazon Project Kuiper 1 launch activities today,” ULA launch commentator Caleb Weiss said. The company will now look at alternate dates to carry out the satellites’ launch into low Earth orbit.

Why it matters: Amazon's Kuiper is the e-commerce giant's answer to Elon Musk and SpaceX's Starlink constellation of space-based internet satellites. The company says that Project Kuiper aims to set up a constellation of more than 3,000 broadband satellites in low Earth orbit to provide internet services to areas with poor access to broadband internet.

We are working with @Airbus to make Kuiper's services available on passenger aircraft around the world.



Learn more about how Kuiper can help deliver richer onboard passenger experiences and optimize flight operations: https://t.co/d4p61kKw6Y pic.twitter.com/qljC21Tww5 — Project Kuiper (@ProjectKuiper) April 8, 2025

Musk's Starlink is an already-established player in the segment, with a 7,000-strong low Earth orbit satellite constellation already in place by the company.

