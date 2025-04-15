April 15, 2025 4:42 AM 2 min read

SpaceX Launches 27th Falcon 9 Rocket From Florida, Adds 27 Starlink Satellites To Orbit

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Comments

Elon Musk's SpaceX has carried out the 27th successful launch and landing of the Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on April 14, 2025.

What Happened: In a post on social media platform X, the company announced that it had successfully launched and landed the booster for its Falcon 9 rocket, which carried over 27 Starlink satellites in its tow to add to the company's constellation of low Earth orbit satellites.

With this launch, the company has set a new record of 27 successful launches and landings, a feat that was hailed by Elon Musk in a post on X

Why it matters: The news comes in as SpaceX is already positioning itself as a leader in the sector. The company recently carried out the launch of the 9th batch of proliferated NRO spy satellites with the Falcon 9 rocket for the U.S. government.

SpaceX is also gearing up for a lunar mission with Intuitive Machines Inc.'s LUNR fourth lunar mission set to launch in 2027. SpaceX also continues to boast the strongest low Earth orbit satellite constellation for Starlink, with upwards of 7000 satellites currently helping the company operate in more than 100 countries.

Elsewhere, other space companies are also developing their technology, with Amazon.com Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin having created history by successfully launching the New Shepard rocket with an all-women space crew which included the likes of pop star Katy Perry.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

