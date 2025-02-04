Apple Raises Monthly AppleCare+ Prices For All iPhones— And You Can No Longer Buy The Warranty Upfront In Stores

Apple Inc. AAPL has increased the monthly subscription cost for its AppleCare+ service across all iPhone models in the U.S.

What Happened: Apple has raised the monthly fee for AppleCare+ by 50 cents. The standard AppleCare+ for the iPhone 16 now costs $10.49 per month, up from $9.99, reported MacRumors on Tuesday.

This price hike affects all current iPhone models, including both the standard and Theft and Loss plans. However, the two-year AppleCare+ subscription prices, service fees, and deductibles remain unchanged, with the increase specific to monthly payments.

Moreover, Apple has not changed the AppleCare+ subscription prices for iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It Matters: On Sunday, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple retail stores will stop offering AppleCare+ as a one-time purchase starting next week. Instead, AppleCare+ will only be available as a subscription in stores.

For instance, coverage for the iPhone 16 Pro Max costs $9.99 per month (before the price increase) or a one-time payment of $199 for two years. However, the upfront payment option will no longer be available in physical stores.

For now, Apple will continue to offer one-time AppleCare+ purchase options through its online store, he said.

Last year, Apple also decided to increase the cost of battery replacements for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max by $20, bringing the new price to $119. The cost for battery replacement in the standard and "Plus" models remained unchanged.

Apple’s recent first-quarter earnings report revealed a revenue beat, with fiscal first-quarter revenue of $124.3 billion, surpassing analyst estimates. Services revenue reached $26.34 billion, an increase from $23.12 billion compared to the previous year.

Price Action: Apple’s stock declined 0.021% in after-hours trading, settling at $232.75. Earlier on Tuesday, it closed at $232.80, marking a 2.10% increase, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.