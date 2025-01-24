Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney Prepared To Spend Billions For Decades Fighting Apple, Google Monopolies: 'We Think Our Best Days Are Ahead'

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, has reaffirmed his commitment to the ongoing legal battle against Apple Inc. AAPL and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google. He is prepared to extend this fight for decades if necessary.

What Happened: Epic Games, backed by Tencent Holdings TCEHY has been embroiled in a long-running legal fight with Apple and Google over their app store practices, which Epic argues are monopolistic.

While Epic continues to rake in billions from Fortnite and its Unreal Engine business, Sweeney indicated that his company could face financial struggles as the battle drags on.

See Also: Google Will Continue To Fight Epic Games In Court To Halt Epic-Requested Changes To Play Store: 'Undercut Android's Ability To Compete With Apple's iOS'

Sweeney said, "Yeah, I think we might run into serious financial problems after a couple more decades of this. But we’re determined to fight this out," according to an IGN report.

"I expect large parts of this struggle will go on throughout the rest of this decade and we’re fully committed to going through it and investing to break through," he added.

In September 2023, Epic Games announced a major workforce reduction, laying off approximately 830 employees, which accounted for about 16% of its total staff.

Sweeney previously stated that Epic had been “spending way more money than we earn,” referring to the need for a “major structural change to our economics.”

Despite these challenges, Sweeney declared the company “financially sound” during a presentation at Unreal Fest 2024.

Why It Matters: On Thursday, the company also launched third-party games on the Epic Games Store on mobile, with a more favorable revenue-sharing model: Epic keeps 12% of the revenue from payments it processes, and 0% from third-party payments.

As part of this new initiative, nearly 20 third-party games are now available on the Epic Games Store on mobile, with 19 games on Android globally and 16 games on iOS in the EU.

Epic is also offering free games as part of a new program, including Bloons TD 6 and Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, free to download until Feb. 20. New free games will be offered each month, with the plan to move to a weekly schedule later this year.

