Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga's Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: Top 20 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In October 2024 — Where Do Tesla, Nvidia, Apple, DJT Stock Rank?

Here’s a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending Dec. 27:

SEALSQ Corp LAES: The microchip company linked to the quantum computing sector saw a surge of interest from Benzinga readers and in its share price over the last week.

The company announced Thursday it received formal written notice from the Nasdaq for regained compliance for the minimum bid price for shares. SEALSQ previously received a letter in August with shares under $1.

The company also announced the launch of SEALQUANTUM.com Lab, which is designed to support the transition of quantum-safe encryption for companies.

"Our SEALQUANTUM.com Lab is more than just a platform, it's a commitment to future-proofing our clients' security," SEALSQ CEO Carlos Moreira said.

SEALSQ previously appeared on the Stock Whisper Index earlier this month with shares seeing a surge of interest from several drone-related partnerships. With interest in drones and quantum computing rising, SEALSQ could continue to see a spotlight from readers.

Here's a look at the five-day Benzinga Pro chart of SEALSQ with shares up over 200%. The stock is up over 600% year-to-date in 2024.

Rigetti Computing Inc RGTI: For a second straight week, quantum computing stocks are among the most searched and seeing the largest increase in interest from Benzinga readers.

Rigetti Computing leads the way in interest, which comes as the company recently announced the launch of the 84-qubit Ankaa-3 quantum computer. The computer is offered through Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services and will be available on Microsoft Azure and Amazon Bracket in the first quarter of 2025.

Rigetti also plans to launch a 36-qubit system by mid-2025 and to unveil a system exceeding 100 qubits by the end of 2025.

"We are extremely confident in our ability to deliver on our roadmap and performance goals," Rigetti CEO Dr. Subodh Kulkarni said.

Some investors, including Citron Research, remain skeptical after the large increase in valuation for quantum computing connected companies based on Google's recent quantum computing news.

"Buying $RGTI based on Google’s quantum success is as misguided as believing every TikTok guitarist is the next Taylor Swift," Citron Research tweeted.

Here's a look at Rigettti shares over the past five days with a gain of over 100%. The stock is up over 1,700% year-to-date.

GameStop Corp GME: While GameStop stock doesn't fly under the radar much anymore these days, the stock saw a surge in interest during the week, likely due to a new tweet from investor Roaring Kitty, aka Keith Gill.

On Christmas, Gill shared on X a picture of a present, the second tweet from the Roaring Kitty account in December following several months of silence. In the tweet on Dec. 5, the Roaring Kitty X account shared a TIME magazine cover with a computer with a video screen. The video is paused at the 1:09 minute mark, which could point to Jan. 9 as a clue.

GameStop reported quarterly financial results earlier this month and investors will have to wait months to hear about the holiday shopping season.

Axon Enterprises AXON: The weapons and cloud-based digital evidence company rejoins the Stock Whisper Index, marking two appearances over the past two months.

The stock saw strong interest from readers as it was recently added to the Nasdaq-100 Index, which is tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ. Launched in 1985, the Nasdaq-100 Index is a leading benchmark for non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq. Axon, Palantir and MicroStrategy were the latest additions to the Nasdaq-100.

Axon's third-quarter revenue and earnings per share beat Street consensus estimates. The quarter continued a streak of consecutive quarters of beating analyst estimates, which now stands at 10 for both revenue and earnings per share. Axon also shared revenue guidance for the fourth quarter with an expected range of $560 million to $570 million, ahead of a Street estimate of $523 million.

Analysts raised price targets on Axon after the recent third-quarter earnings and the 2024 election. Northland maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $365 to $550, Needham maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $525 to $600 and Baird maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $460 to $600.

Comcast Corp CMCSA: The media and cable company had a strong 2024 at the box office, which may be one reason why investors are paying more attention to the stock.

Comcast had three of the top 10 grossing movies domestically in 2024 with "Wicked," "Twisters" and "Kung Fu Panda 4" ranking third, eighth and tenth, respectively. "Wicked" has earned critical praise and was nominated for multiple Golden Globe awards. Comcast's Universal brand received an A- score from Variety for 2024 thanks to the movies in the top 10 and "The Wild Robot," which grossed over $300 million worldwide.

“Universal pulled off the seemingly impossible: Making musicals seem cool to moviegoers,” Variety writes of the success of “Wicked.”

Comcast reports fourth-quarter financial results on Jan. 30, which could provide a look at how the company's Peacock streaming platform and other segments are doing. Recent data showed November Peacock downloads up 31% month-over-month, which could be due to the platform premiere of "Twisters" and 2024 election day coverage.

The media company will likely highlight its 2025 slate of movies during the quarterly financial results, which includes "Jurassic World Rebirth" and "Wicked: For Good."

Stay tuned for next week's report, and follow Benzinga Pro for all the latest headlines and top market-moving stories here.

Read the latest Stock Whisper Index reports here:

Read Next: