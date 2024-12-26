SEALSQ Launches SEALQUANTUM.com Lab To Help Businesses Transition To Quantum-Safe Encryption

On Thursday, SEALSQ Corp LAES announced the launch of SEALQUANTUM.com Lab, a research hub designed to help businesses transition to quantum-safe encryption.

This initiative addresses the growing cybersecurity challenges posed by emerging quantum technologies, as traditional encryption methods become increasingly vulnerable to quantum computing advances.

The SEALQUANTUM.com Lab aims to equip industries with the tools, knowledge, and resources needed to adopt secure communication practices in a quantum-dominated future.

The lab supports the research and development of quantum-resistant technologies, leveraging quantum mechanical and photonic processes to ensure industries stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, emphasized the lab’s role in future-proofing client security.

The lab offers businesses access to quantum cryptography expertise, actionable tools, and resources.

Additionally, the lab fosters partnerships with top universities, such as École de Mines in France, to accelerate advancements in quantum-safe cryptography.

The SEALQUANTUM.com Lab is part of SEALSQ’s broader portfolio of quantum-safe innovations, including Post-Quantum Cryptographic algorithms and Post Quantum Chips.

These solutions, developed with leading institutions, are aimed at sectors like IoT, healthcare, logistics, and government, ensuring secure transitions to a post-quantum era.

According to Benzinga Pro, LAES stock has gained over 508% in the past year.

Price Action: LAES shares are trading higher by 24.2% to $6.80 at last check Thursday.

Image via Shutterstock.