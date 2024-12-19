Apple Slams Meta's Interoperability Demands, Cites Privacy Risks — Instagram Parent Fires Back: Cupertino's Assertions Have 'No Basis In Reality'

Apple Inc. AAPL has slammed Meta Platforms, Inc. META for its numerous requests to access iPhone-maker’s software tools, citing potential privacy and security risks.

What Happened: Under the EU’s Digital Markets Act, Apple is required to allow competitors and app developers to inter-operate with its services or face significant fines.

Meta has so far submitted 15 interoperability requests, more than any other company, seeking extensive access to Apple’s technology stack, reported Reuters, citing a report in which Cupertino complained about it.

The Tim Cook-led tech giant has expressed concerns that Meta’s requests could compromise user privacy and security.

See Also: Apple’s 2025 Bull Case: Can It Deliver Without Riding The AI Wave?

The company also suggested that the requests are unrelated to the use of Meta’s external devices like smart glasses and VR headsets.

Apple cited Meta's history of receiving fines in Europe as a reason for its concern.

In response, a Meta spokesperson accused Apple of using privacy as a pretext for anticompetitive behavior. “Every time Apple is called out for its anticompetitive behavior, they defend themselves on privacy grounds that have no basis in reality.”

Apple and Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Since 2014, Cook and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg have clashed over privacy, business models, and product strategies.

From Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal to Apple's iOS privacy updates and competing VR headsets, their battle epitomizes the growing tensions between Silicon Valley’s biggest players.

This year in February, Apple launched its first-generation mixed-reality headset called Vision Pro, and Zuckerberg wasted no time in sharing his thoughts on the device.

“I don't think that Quest is the better value, I think [Meta’s] Quest is the better product, period,” he stated at the time.

In June, Apple reportedly declined Meta’s proposal to integrate its AI chatbot, Llama, into the iPhone, citing privacy policy concerns. This report came just days after Apple announced a partnership with OpenAI.

In July, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticized Apple’s approach, describing it as “soul-crushing” and accusing the company of trying to limit Meta’s technological advancements.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Meta’s stock finished 3.59% lower at $597.19, while Apple saw a decline of 2.14%, ending at $248.05, according to Benzinga Pro.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.