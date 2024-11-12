Apple's New AI Wall Tablet With Siri And Video Calling Set To Challenge Amazon And Google In Smart Home Race

Apple Inc. AAPL reportedly plans to unveil a new AI wall tablet to challenge Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL in the smart home race.

What Happened: Apple's device, codenamed J490, can control appliances, handle video calls, and leverage AI to navigate apps.

The device is expected to be announced as early as March and will serve as a home command center, reported Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the effort.

Available in silver and black, it features a 6-inch screen, camera, rechargeable battery, and speakers.

It also combines Apple Watch and iPhone StandBy modes with Siri and Apple Intelligence as the primary interface.

Depending on the components, the higher-end device could cost up to $1,000 while the display-only version will be significantly cheaper.

The product will be standalone, but an iPhone will be needed for certain tasks, the report noted.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Why It Matters: Apple CEO Tim Cook believes that the product will establish Apple as a major player in the smart home market, where it has lagged behind Alphabet and Amazon, the report stated.

He has prioritized its development, urging the engineering and design teams to bring it to market after over three years of work.

Earlier it was reported that Apple is working on a new smart home display inspired by the iMac G4's design.

The company also plans to make its "first foray" into the smart home IP camera market in 2026, aiming for "tens of millions" of annual shipments.

