Charles Schwab and NextEra Got Mentioned On CNBC Fast Money With Kevin O'Leary Buying These Two Stocks

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 19, 2022 3:26 PM | 1 min read
Charles Schwab and NextEra Got Mentioned On CNBC Fast Money With Kevin O'Leary Buying These Two Stocks

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Kevin O’Leary purchased the following stocks:

Energy Transfer LP Unit ET
Broadcom Inc AVGO

Call of the day:
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX

Final trades:
Charles Schwab Corporation Common Stock SCHW
NextEra Energy Inc NEE
T Rowe Price Group Inc TROW

