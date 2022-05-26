7 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Jon Najarian mentioned buying more Nvidia, and Jason Snipe trimmed the stock for the first time after opening a position in 2016.

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) shares moved 0.30% higher after Najarian said he added more Teledoc health.

Unusual Activity

Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ: MQ)

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE: HYG)

Call of the day

H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB)