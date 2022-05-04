 Skip to main content

4 Stocks Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 04, 2022 1:46pm   Comments
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) 12:30 P.M. - Stephanie Link mentioned she sold Broadcom, shares slid 0.07% lower in the following 30 minutes.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) 12:42 P.M. - Steve Weiss said he sold Micron, after which the stock climbed 0.19%

Also Read: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AT&T, Lucid Group And More

Final Trades:

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON)
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

