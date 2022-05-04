4 Stocks Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) 12:30 P.M. - Stephanie Link mentioned she sold Broadcom, shares slid 0.07% lower in the following 30 minutes.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) 12:42 P.M. - Steve Weiss said he sold Micron, after which the stock climbed 0.19%

Final Trades:

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)