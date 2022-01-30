Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Netflix, Robinhood, Shopify, Visa And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story says investors are rushing to adapt to a turbulent year ahead, after the worst January since 2008.

Other featured articles discuss why a streaming giant is ready for a comeback and concerns about the future of an online brokerage.

Also, an investment manager is bullish on an e-commerce software company and why Visa may be pushing past its chief rival Mastercard.

"Stocks Have Had Their Worst January Since 2008. That’s Creating Buying Opportunities," by Nicholas Jasinski says the 2022 market was always going to be a tug of war between earnings and interest rates, and after a difficult January financial markets are entering their next chapter.

In "Why Bill Ackman Sees More Play in Netflix Stock," Carleton English writes about the assertion of activist investor Bill Ackman that Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) could be ready for a comeback, as his hedge fund Pershing Square scooped up 3.1 million shares of the streaming giant to become a top-20 shareholder of the stock.

"Robinhood Has Lost its One True Advantage. What Comes Next," by Avi Salzman notes that Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) posted a wider-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter, but the biggest red flag for the company is in its user growth numbers, a key advantage over its competitors that now appears to be gone.

Luisa Beltran writes about a Baillie Gifford investment manager's bullish outlook for Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP), which he says is miles ahead of its competitors in helping merchants all over the world sell their items in "Shopify’s Revenue Could Climb Sharply in the Next 5 Years. The Stock Is a Buy for the Long Term."

"Visa Stock Is Rising After a Strong Earnings Report. It Could Break Away from Mastercard," by Daren Fonda, notes that Visa Inc (NYSE: V) stock achieved its biggest bounce in nearly two years, and the price surge, if it holds, could be a sign that the stock may push past Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA), Visa’s chief rival.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.