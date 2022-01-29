Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Netflix, Disney, Twitter And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included a leading EV maker and a top streaming service.

A social media company and an entertainment conglomerate were among the bearish calls seen.

After a rough start to 2022, the S&P 500 ended the week with a 1.73% gain, but saw a lot of volatility during the five-day stretch, the index swung about 5% from a weekly low of 4,222 to ending the week on a high note at 4,431.85. The last time the S&P 500 saw so much movement in one trading week was in November 2020. In the past five years, this kind of volatility has only happened 15 times.

The Dow gained 564.69 points to end the week at 34,725.47, and the Nasdaq rose 417.79 points to reach 13,770.57. The tech-heavy index was driven by a rally in technology stocks, led by Apple.

The latest reading for the personal consumption expenditure index, release on Friday, showed an increase of 5.8% year-over-year, higher than the previous reading of 5.7%.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Tesla Battery Supplier Panasonic To Begin Mass Production Of New Longer-Range EV Batteries In 2023: Report," by Shanthi Rexaline says that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) supplier Panasonic Corporation (OTC:PCRFY) is planning to start mass-producing new lithium-ion batteries that have the potential to increase the range of the EVs by 25%.

"Bill Ackman Buys Large Netflix Stake: Here's Why He's Bullish," by Chris Katje looks at the reasons why hedge fund investor and Pershing Square Capital Management CEO Bill Ackman made a large purchase of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock this week.

In "Apple's Q1 Results A 'Major Statement Of iPhone/Services Demand': Analyst," Shanthi Rexaline writes about a Wedbush analyst who was "wowed" by Apple Inc's (NASDAQ:AAPL) strong quarterly results.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Why This Investor Would Buy General Electric Stock On The Dip Following Q4 Earnings

Microsoft Analysts See A Bright Future Following Strong Q2 Earnings; Cloud Computing A Major Driver

Nio Said To Be Exploring Secondary Listing In Singapore Amid Hong Kong Delay

The Bears

"6 Months After Roping In Shaq For Promotions, Wynn Is Reportedly Putting Its Sports Betting App On Sale At Steep Discount," by Shivdeep Dhaliwal looks at how

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has reportedly cut the asking price of the WynnBet gaming app operator Wynn Interactive to $500 million, much lower than the $3 billion valuations less than a year ago.

In "Analysis: Was Peter Dinklage's Slam Of Disney's New 'Snow White' Sincere Or A Publicity Stunt?" Phill Hall writes that Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) found itself on the defensive after actor Peter Dinklage berated the company for its planned live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

Rachit Vats writes about why Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sold more shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), further lowering its exposure in the microblogging site since the start of the year in "Cathie Wood Sells $34.5M In Twitter Amid Elon Musk's Criticism Of NFT Feature, Loads Up On The Dip In This Crypto Stock Instead."

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Cathie Wood Nearly Exits Netflix Stake, Also Sells $4M Shares In Rival Disney

Has Robinhood's Stock Fallen Far Enough To Become An Acquisition Target? Josh Brown Thinks So

Jim Cramer Sold About Half Of His Walmart Stock Today: Why He Realized The 'Disappointing Loss

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.