Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Palantir, Energy Transfer And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is a buy. It has a special technology.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) has too much exposure in Macao, said Cramer. He would rather buy Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN).

Cramer likes Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE: CWEN). It has a good yield and it is safe, he said.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE: ET) is a recklessly run company according to Cramer, and he is surprised it hasn't changed the management.