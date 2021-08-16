'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 16

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington said she owns Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) and she is a big fan of the platform. She added to her long position last week. She advised viewers to wait until after earnings to buy the stock because the market doesn't always like companies after their earnings come out. Talkington will continue to buy it on the weakness.

Jon Najarian wants to buy D R Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI). He noticed some call buying up to $104 strike and he expects the stock to test its May highs of $106. Najarian bought the August $104 calls in the name.

Stephen Weiss is pressing his China shorts. He has a short position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) and Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD). He said these stocks are going lower as momentum is increasing.

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS).