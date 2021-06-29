Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Coinbase, Whirlpool And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Lightspeed POS Inc (NYSE: LSPD) has a pretty good story to tell. He says yes to the stock.

Cramer is a Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) guy, but he wants to have Original BARK Co (NYSE: BARK) on the show and then make a judgement.

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) is a very good company, said Cramer.

Instead of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), Cramer would just buy Ethereum.

Cramer likes Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) very much.