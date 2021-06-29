 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Coinbase, Whirlpool And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 8:02am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Lightspeed POS Inc (NYSE: LSPD) has a pretty good story to tell. He says yes to the stock.

Cramer is a Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) guy, but he wants to have Original BARK Co (NYSE: BARK) on the show and then make a judgement.

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) is a very good company, said Cramer.

Instead of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), Cramer would just buy Ethereum.

Cramer likes Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) very much.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BARK + BERY)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2021
24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
SPACs Attack Recap: PSTH Among 4 SPAC Deals, One New Rumor And Headline News
June SPAC Merger Vote Calendar: A Look At Upcoming Votes And Stocks To Watch
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia