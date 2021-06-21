'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 21
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova picked Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP) as his final trade.
Stephanie Link is a buyer of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX).
Bryn Talkington wants to buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS).
Sarat Sethi is sticking with Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX). It is down 20% last month.
Jim Lebenthal said that Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is ready to soar.
Jon Najarian bought calls in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) during the show.
