'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 21

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova picked Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP) as his final trade.

Stephanie Link is a buyer of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX).

Bryn Talkington wants to buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS).

Sarat Sethi is sticking with Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX). It is down 20% last month.

Jim Lebenthal said that Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is ready to soar.

Jon Najarian bought calls in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) during the show.