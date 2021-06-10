'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Gilead, IBM And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE: IBN) looks like it's going higher. The long-term trend in the name looks great and the stock has hit an all-time high in February. It's volatile so buyers should space out their purchases over time, said Brown.

Brend Vingiello prefers Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) over AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV). It has a nice free cash flow that's coming from its HIV franchise and it should see growth from the string of acquisitions it has made recently, she said.

Stephen Weiss still owns Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and he hasn't sold a share. This is the beginning of the long cycle of 5G and when Europe gets going Ericsson is going to take off, believes Weiss.

Pete Najarian wouldn't sell IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM). He still likes the company and he likes it more than he did a couple of years ago because of the changes that have been made. He would add to a long position.