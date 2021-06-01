 Skip to main content

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 1

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 4:12pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Tiffany McGhee recommended a long position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE: PJT).

Stephanie Link likes Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD). She said it has a strong balance sheet and an excellent management team. She owns it and she is looking to buy more.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) is a real reopening play, said Jon Najarian. He sees a real value at $145.

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS). He said there is 20% to 25% upside potential.

Josh Brown said Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) rampage is not over yet. He is staying with it.

