'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 1

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Tiffany McGhee recommended a long position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE: PJT).

Stephanie Link likes Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD). She said it has a strong balance sheet and an excellent management team. She owns it and she is looking to buy more.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) is a real reopening play, said Jon Najarian. He sees a real value at $145.

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS). He said there is 20% to 25% upside potential.

Josh Brown said Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) rampage is not over yet. He is staying with it.