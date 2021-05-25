Cramer Gives His Opinion On Vale, Nucor And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is willing to recommend Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) because he sees the recent strength as a multi-year move. He prefers Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF).
Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is a multi-year move, said Cramer. Instead of a price target, he gave a viewer a time horizon as he expects to see the strength in the name in the next two to three years.
Instead of Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Cramer would buy Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).
Cramer would buy some Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VCorp (NYSE: IPOE). He likes SoFi and CEO Anthony Noto.
