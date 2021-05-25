 Skip to main content

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Vale, Nucor And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 11:02am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is willing to recommend Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) because he sees the recent strength as a multi-year move. He prefers Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF).

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is a multi-year move, said Cramer. Instead of a price target, he gave a viewer a time horizon as he expects to see the strength in the name in the next two to three years.

Instead of Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Cramer would buy Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Cramer would buy some Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VCorp (NYSE: IPOE). He likes SoFi and CEO Anthony Noto.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia