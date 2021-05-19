'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Chewy, Unum And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Amy Raskin said she doesn't like Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) because it ran up a lot last year on the pandemic boost, growth is not that robust and barriers to entry are not great. Raskin is a seller of the stock.

Joe Terranova said to a viewer that he can step in and buy Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF), but he prefers Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) as copper exposure is a better material play.

Income investors can still add to Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), said Harrington. It has a 3.8% dividend yield and it trades at six times earnings, which are going to grow 10%. The stock benefits from people returning to work and rising interest rates. Harrington would still own it.

Jumia Technologies AG - ADR (NYSE: JMIA) is trading sharply lower and Stephen Weiss decided to adjust his position to what the market is telling him. He still owns and likes the stock and he bought more on Tuesday.