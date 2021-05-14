Cramer Advises Viewers On Suncor, Jazz And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that in the energy space he is recommending only Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE: PXD). He said that they are better than Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU).

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is a very speculative company that actually makes money, said Cramer. He likes it and he doesn't understand why it hasn't been bought by somebody.

Cramer doesn't like Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA). There are too many players in the space.

You need to be super interested in the sector to buy Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE: BEP), said Cramer. He is not, but he respects the viewer's decision.