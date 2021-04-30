'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For April 30: Mondelez, XPO And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said he saw huge call buying in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). He thinks the stock is going higher.

Najarian has also answered a question from a viewer about Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). He said he closed his call options position with a loss and he would use options going into earnings because the risk is too high.

Brenda Vingiello is a buyer of Mondelez (NASDAQ: MDLZ). The company is a subject of higher input costs, but it hedged a lot of those and valuation is reasonable, she said.

Shannon Saccocia wants to buy Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI).

Stephen Weiss expects a strong earnings report from XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO). He is bullish on the stock.