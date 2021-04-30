 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For April 30: Mondelez, XPO And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 3:05pm   Comments
Share:
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For April 30: Mondelez, XPO And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said he saw huge call buying in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). He thinks the stock is going higher.

Najarian has also answered a question from a viewer about Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). He said he closed his call options position with a loss and he would use options going into earnings because the risk is too high.

Brenda Vingiello is a buyer of Mondelez (NASDAQ: MDLZ). The company is a subject of higher input costs, but it hedged a lot of those and valuation is reasonable, she said.

Shannon Saccocia wants to buy Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI).

Stephen Weiss expects a strong earnings report from XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO). He is bullish on the stock.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADI + DKNG)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 30, 2021
20 Picks From The 2021 CNBC 'Stock Draft': Bitcoin, Amazon, Ark Lead The Way
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Someone in the Future With a Time Machine Might Come Back To "Right Now" to Buy This ETF
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Rocket Companies, Estée Lauder And More
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Brenda Vingiello CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete Najarian Shannon Saccocia Stephen WeissMedia Trading Ideas