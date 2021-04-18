Cramer Gives His Opinion On Lithia Motors, Fiverr And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD) and he would buy it here.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE) is worth a buy, said Cramer. It is a very smart, well-run company, he added.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) is one of the safest ways to invest in cannabis, said Cramer. He is a big believer.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) is a very good company and Cramer is a giant believer. The stock is among the most expensive stocks he follows, but it keeps getting it right so he likes it.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) is a very good AI credit company, but it is hugely shorted, said Cramer. Still, he thinks it is a good situation and he is not backing away from the stock.

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) made a major comeback, said Cramer. He would wait for it to cool off before buying more.