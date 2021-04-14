Cramer Gives His Opinion On Regeneron, Bumble And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said NIH and CDC should get their act together and start pushing what Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) has, which is something that gets you out of the hospital very quickly.
Cramer is a believer in Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) and he would buy the stock.
He also likes CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) and Coinbase.
Cramer is having trouble getting to the bottom of the accounting irregularities in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) so he would like to interview the management before he makes the recommendation for the stock.
Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KRTX) is a decent speculation and Cramer would have a little bit on, but no one has been able to crack that illness.
Cramer said to a viewer that she can hold Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY), but he's worried the commodity could go lower if we make a deal with cannabis.
Aphria Inc (NASDAQ: APHA) didn't report a great quarter, said Cramer. If the stock gets a pop at the finish of the merger, he would be a seller.
