'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Roku, AbbVie And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe likes AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) and notes he likes the Allergan acquisition and the 5% yield.

Requisite Capital Management Bryn Talkington likes Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) and notes the company is number one in streaming and is 26% off its highs.

Virtus Investment Partners’ Joe Terranova likes Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) and notes the company is the leader in foundry and memory.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) and notes he is trying to buy it as he is noticing unusual options activity.

NewEdge Wealth Co-Founder Rob Sechan likes iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ: TLT) and believes technology support and easy Fed policy will save the day for this ETF.