'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Vale, Verizon And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he likes Vale SA (NYSE: VALE). He thinks it plays out very well on the infrastructure side and it benefits from the increased demand from the electric vehicles makers.

Josh Browns owns Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ). He has no plans to sell it and he uses dividends to reinvest and buy more shares. He thinks it will benefit from 5G, but it won't give you high beta returns.

Shannon Saccocia thinks United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is a buy at its current price. She owns the stock and she sees continued upside for it.

Jethro Townsend continues to like Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET). It had a nice run so he would accumulate on dips, but he sees it as a good long term holding.

Brown owns Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) and he wants to be invested in the name for the long term.