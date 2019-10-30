Cramer Gives His Opinion On CyrusOne, CVS And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" he is not a fan of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ: LOPE).

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) will be at $80 by year's end, Cramer predicts.

Cramer wants to stay away from BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB).

He would also sell 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD).

Cramer is a believer in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE). He added the CEO is doing a fantastic job.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) is a buy, thinks Cramer. He likes the company very much.

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) is on fire, said Cramer. He is a buyer.

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT) is still a winner, thinks Cramer.