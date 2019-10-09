Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Roku, Gilead And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2019 11:35am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shouldn't have spiked as high as it did. He thinks the story is getting old.

Cramer wouldn't buy Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD). He believes there are better options.

See Also: Roku 'Will Find A Ready Market Abroad,' Macquarie Says In Upgrade

Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) is highly speculative, believes Cramer.

Instead of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), Cramer would buy NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Cramer thinks Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is crushing Kroger Co (NYSE: KR).

Posted-In: COST GILD HEXO RMBS RokuMedia

