Retail giant Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is among the few companies succeeding in offering consumers a "deep, rich experience," Michael Zakkour, vice president at Tompkins International Retail Strategy, told Fox Business News on Monday.

A Transforming Traditional Retailer

Fox host Stuart Varney told Zakkour that, when he thinks of retailers that offer unique experiences, Target doesn't come to mind. Target is "digitizing their shelves" to give consumers the experience of interacting both online and offline, Zakkour said.

The company is active in digitizing the entire commercial experience both online and offline, he said. This includes the "making of things, moving of things, selling of things."

One of the areas where Target excels in is geotagging consumers in stores in real time through the app on a smartphone to suggest purchases based on prior purchases history or promote sales, the Tompkins exec said.

"They are a traditional retailer that adapted well."

Traditional department stores that are falling behind on the innovation scale offer a different kind of experience — one that is "horrible," Zakkour said.

Target shares were up 0.79 percent at $87.54 at the time of publication Monday.

