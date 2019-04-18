Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AMD, Gilead, Nvidia And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would wait for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) to come down before buying the stock.

Cramer likes NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). He loves the Mellanox acquisition.

The cannabis segment of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE: STZ) is good and its beer business is okay, said Cramer.

Cramer advised a viewer with a long position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) to wait for a couple of days because people need to realize that it's not the end of the world for the healthcare industry.

Cramer likes AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and he wants to buy it.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) has a lot of cash, but it's not doing anything with it, said Cramer.