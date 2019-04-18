Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AMD, Gilead, Nvidia And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2019 7:30am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would wait for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) to come down before buying the stock.

Cramer likes NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). He loves the Mellanox acquisition.

The cannabis segment of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE: STZ) is good and its beer business is okay, said Cramer.

Cramer advised a viewer with a long position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) to wait for a couple of days because people need to realize that it's not the end of the world for the healthcare industry.

Cramer likes AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and he wants to buy it.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) has a lot of cash, but it's not doing anything with it, said Cramer.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + ANET)

Hot, Fresh Earnings On The Menu As Netflix, Morgan Stanley Results In Focus
Ad Revenue Another Big Catalyst For The Esports ETF
AMD Popped On Bullish Analyst Comments, And The Chart Shows More Room To Run
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Analysts: Intel's Datacentric Innovation Day Reinforces Performance Leadership, But No Major Surprises
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday