Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Mastercard, US Steel And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2019 7:48am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he likes his Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) jacket, but he doesn't want to buy the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and its CEO are so good, said Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) is struggling because it might be buying someone, said Cramer. He can't believe the stock is trading so low.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a decent speculative stock, said Cramer. It's losing a lot of money, so Cramer advised his viewer to be careful.

Instead of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X), Cramer would rather own Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE).

