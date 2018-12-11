Jim Cramer Weighs In On Cisco, General Electric And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) is a good stock in a bad market. He added that it's violently out of favor and this is when you put a stock like Zuora away.

Before making a decision on Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), Cramer wants to hear what will Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) say on its Analyst and Investor Conference, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

Cramer thinks the next quarter is going to be better than the previous one for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) is a little bit speculative, but it's good, said Cramer.

Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) has a good balance sheet and it's an accidental high-yielder, said Cramer. He would buy some now and if the yield reaches 5.5 percent, he would buy more.

There are so many high-quality companies that are going down at the moment so Cramer doesn't want to buy General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the cheapest large-cap tech stock in the market now and the CEO is doing a great job, said Cramer.