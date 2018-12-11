Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Cisco, General Electric And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2018 7:49am   Comments
Share:
Related CSCO
Analysts Largely Bullish On Palo Alto After Q1 Print
Logitech Drops Acquisition Talks With Plantronics
Cisco Is The Cheapest Large-Cap Tech Stock - Cramer's Lightning Round (12/10/18) (Seeking Alpha)
Related
Earnings Scheduled For November 29, 2018
22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Cisco Is The Cheapest Large-Cap Tech Stock - Cramer's Lightning Round (12/10/18) (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) is a good stock in a bad market. He added that it's violently out of favor and this is when you put a stock like Zuora away.

Before making a decision on Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), Cramer wants to hear what will Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) say on its Analyst and Investor Conference, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

Cramer thinks the next quarter is going to be better than the previous one for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) is a little bit speculative, but it's good, said Cramer.

Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) has a good balance sheet and it's an accidental high-yielder, said Cramer. He would buy some now and if the yield reaches 5.5 percent, he would buy more.

There are so many high-quality companies that are going down at the moment so Cramer doesn't want to buy General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the cheapest large-cap tech stock in the market now and the CEO is doing a great job, said Cramer.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + AAXN)

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
KeyBanc Sees 'Significant Runway' For AMD In Cloud Data Processors
The Chips Are Down: Weak Forecasts Hurt Semiconductor Stocks
Friday Follies: Brexit, Semiconductor, And Tariffs All Take Center Stage
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CSCO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In The Regional Banking ETF