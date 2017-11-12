Spoiler Alert!

If you’re one of this month’s 200,000 starting “Grey’s Anatomy” from Episode 1, then read no further.

You’ve been warned.

Here it comes...

Ellis dies, Burke leaves, Addison leaves, George dies, Izzie leaves, Cristina leaves, McDreamy dies, and who knows what happens to Nurse Olivia.

Three hundred episodes later, there’s not much left to the original cast. Of the Season 1 leads, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) are all that’s left.

Here is where the Season 1 actors have landed.

Derek Shepherd

Patrick Dempsey survived 11 seasons before a car crash killed McDreamy. In the two years since his departure, he reprised his role in the “Bridget Jones” franchise, produced the documentary “Hurley,” and began work on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)’s “Disenchanted,” two films set for 2018 releases, a mini-series and Cinemax series “Micronesian Blues.”

Christina Yang

Sandra Oh departed at the end of Season 10 when Cristina became head of cardiothoracic surgery in a Swiss hospital. She has since appeared on ABC’s “American Crime” and “Tammy” and starred in “Meditation Park” and Lisa Kudrow’s Refinery29 series, “Shitty Boyfriends.” Oh has secured lead roles in an announced BBC mini-series and an independent rom-com.

Izzie Stevens

After Izzie was fired from the surgical program and left Seattle in 2010, Katherine Heigl went on to star in the one-season series of NBC’s “State of Affairs” and CBS’s “Doubt,” as well as a number of chick flicks, the most notable of which was “New Year’s Eve.” She has no current projects.

George O’Malley

After scoring a Primetime Emmy nomination for his work as George O’Malley, T.R. Knight’s character was killed off in an act of heroism. Knight went on to claim recurring roles in CBS’s “The Good Wife” and ABC’s “The Catch,” appear in two mini-series and star in three feature films. He currently plays J. Edgar Hoover in the National Geographic series, “Genius.”

Addison Montgomery

Addison left “Grey’s” at the end of Season 3 for her spinoff, “Private Practice,” which ran for six seasons before Kate Walsh departed from the “Grey’s” franchise. Walsh now stars in the Netflix original, “13 Reasons Why,” but filled the interim with the lead role on NBC’s “Bad Judge,” a recurring character on FX’s “Fargo” and a couple roles on independent productions.

Preston Burke

Isaiah Washington’s character left Cristina at the altar at the end of Season 3, but the actor was dismissed for alleged homophobic on-set remarks. Washington’s post-”Grey’s” credits include NBC’s “The Bionic Woman,” Starz’s “Survivor’s Remorse,” and a number of smaller-budget films. He currently stars on the CW drama, “The 100,” and just wrapped up production on the civil rights TV movie, “Behind the Movement.”

Related Links:

Netflix To Capture ABC’s Female Following With Rhimes Deal

Daydreamers Line Up As OTT, Cable Networks, Film Studios Battle For Content Creators

Posted-In: ABC Chandra Wilson Ellen Pompeo Grey's Anatomy Isaiah Washington Justin ChambersMedia General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.