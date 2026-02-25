On Wednesday, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report its fourth-quarter earnings amid new products, global expansion efforts and major partnerships, raising expectations for another strong performance.

Strong Growth Keeps Momentum High

Wall Street expects revenue of about $65.6 billion, up from $39.3 billion a year earlier, and earnings of $1.50 per share, compared with 89 cents last year.

The company has topped revenue estimates for 13 consecutive quarters and earnings estimates for 12 straight quarters.

Current guidance calls for revenue between $63.7 billion and $66.3 billion.

Here are the three biggest developments since its last earnings call:

Early Launch Of Vera Rubin Platform

Earlier this year, Nvidia launched its next-generation Vera Rubin computing platform ahead of schedule.

At the time, the company said the new graphics processing unit delivers up to five times the AI training performance of its previous generation.

Rubin follows the highly successful Blackwell chips, which helped drive a 66% jump in data center revenue. Products based on Rubin are expected to reach partners in the second half of 2026.

China Chip Approvals And Global Expansion

In January, it was reported that China had approved initial imports of Nvidia's H200 artificial intelligence chips for select firms.

The authorization, involving several hundred thousand H200 chips, was issued during Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's visit to China.

Although U.S. regulators approved exports of Nvidia's H200 chips, Chinese authorities had not yet granted import clearance, creating supply constraints.

As a result, underground servers equipped with eight H200 GPUs were reportedly selling at about a 50% markup, or roughly 2.3 million yuan ($330,403). Separate reports indicate that China may restrict approved purchases of Nvidia's H200 AI chips to research applications only.

Nvidia's Major AI Partnerships

With multiple growth drivers in play, Nvidia's earnings report will test whether its record-breaking streak can continue.

Price Action: Nvidia shares gained 0.68% during Tuesday's regular session and rose another 0.036% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Nvidia shows a positive price trend across the short, medium and long term, though it carries a low Value ranking, according to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

