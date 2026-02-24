• What’s ahead for NVDA stock?

An analyst thinks Nvidia could help provide some relief for the market.

Wedbush on Nvidia Stock

"The Street is eagerly waiting for good news," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a new investor note.

The analyst said Nvidia's earnings come at a key, pivotal moment for the technology sector.

"At a time with tech stocks volatile and greater worries around the AI narrative with the ‘AI Ghost Trade' black cloud over tech stocks … it all comes down to gauging the AI Revolution demand story which starts and ends with Nvidia," Ives said.

Ives said the "entire global market" will be watching Nvidia's earnings and guidance on Wednesday.

"We fully expect the leading supplier of AI chips will comfortably exceed estimates and guide above Street."

The analyst said Nvidia has positive data points in the fourth quarter and could have strong guidance thanks to healthy spending from other companies on Nvidia products.

"We continue to believe Street estimates for Nvidia are being significantly underestimated over the next few years given the global demand story for the AI Revolution in our view with Big Tech capex numbers expected to be north of $650 billion in 2026."

The analyst said Nvidia's chips are being adopted by more enterprises and governments that could help the company maintain its "dominant share position."

"Nvidia's earnings/guidance and general bullish commentary from Jensen will be a positive catalyst for tech stocks."

Ives said that every $1 spent on Nvidia could represent an $8 to $10 multiplier for the entire technology ecosystem.

The analyst expects Nvidia and "Godfather of AI" Jensen Huang to deliver on Wednesday. Ives has an Outperform rating on Nvidia stock with a price target of $230.

Nvidia Q4 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Nvidia to report fourth-quarter revenue of $65.64 billion, up from $39.33 in last year’s fourth quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in 13 straight quarters.

Analysts expect Nvidia to report fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.50, up from 89 cents per share in last year’s fourth quarter.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in 12 straight quarters.

Guidance from the company calls for revenue to be in a range of $63.70 billion to $66.30 billion.

Nvidia Stock Price Action

Nvidia stock is up 0.58% to $192.61 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $86.63 to $212.19. Nvidia stock is up 3.27% year-to-date in 2026, with shares up 47.83% over the last 52 weeks.

Photo: Mijansk786 via Shutterstock.com