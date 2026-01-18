Steve Jobs' 1976 Memorabilia Fetches Big Bucks, Apple's Reliance On Google And More: This Week In Appleverse

Here’s a quick look at some of the biggest stories around Cupertino tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) that made headlines over the weekend.

Steve Jobs’ 1976 Memorabilia Fetches Big Bucks

Some of the rarest memorabilia from the early days of Apple and personal items belonging to co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs are up for auction to celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary. These rare pieces are generating strong interest and bids.

RR Auctions is hosting an auction with top Apple memorabilia items and like past auctions in recent years, early checks in the history of Apple are among the top-promoted items.

Read the full article here.

Goldman Sachs Q4 Trading Revenue Hits Record, Takes Loss On Apple Card Exit

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) stock fell on Thursday after the firm reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Net revenue declined 3% year over year (Y/Y) to $13.45 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion.

The decline was due to losses in Platform Solutions, mainly due to $2.26 billion in markdowns tied to transferring Apple Card loans to held-for-sale status and contract termination costs as the program moves to a new issuer.

Read the full article here.

ARK Invest Says Apple’s Reliance On Google For AI Signals Deeper Trouble

Apple Inc.‘s decision to outsource its artificial intelligence (AI) foundation to Alphabet Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google is not a strategic masterstroke but a sign of a company in "huge, hairy trouble," according to the research team at Cathie Wood‘s ARK Invest.

During the latest episode of ARK's "The Brainstorm," Chief Futurist Brett Winton offered a scathing critique of the newly announced partnership that will see Google’s Gemini models power Siri.

Winton characterized the iPhone maker as "floundering," arguing that the deal highlights Apple’s inability to compete in the AI arms race.

Read the full article here.

Gene Munster Says Apple’s Move From OpenAI’s ChatGPT To Google Gemini Significantly Raises Chances Of New Siri Succeeding

On Tuesday, Deepwater Asset Management‘s managing partner Gene Munster said that Apple Inc.’s switch from OpenAI‘s ChatGPT to Alphabet Inc.’s Google Gemini gives Siri a much stronger chance of success.

Munster took to X and said, “Odds of new Siri succeeding just went up,” while praising Apple CEO Tim Cook for turning long-standing Siri shortcomings into an opportunity for future device and services growth. "Nice job, Tim Cook."

Munster said Apple’s move away from GPT — and more broadly, from its reliance on OpenAI — in favor of Google’s Gemini signals that the company is taking a more serious approach to fixing Apple Intelligence.

Read the full article here.

Apple Launches Subscription-Based Apple Creator Studio

Apple Inc. shares are trading relatively flat on Tuesday after the iPhone maker launched Apple Creator Studio, a new subscription bundle designed for creators across Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock is reacting negatively to the news.

The move expands Apple’s creative software lineup and drew supportive commentary from Wall Street as the suite heads to the App Store later this month.

Read the full article here.

Photo courtesy: jamesteohart via Shutterstock