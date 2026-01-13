Apple Launches Subscription Based Apple Creator Studio

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are trading relatively flat on Tuesday after the iPhone maker launched Apple Creator Studio, a new subscription bundle designed for creators across Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

The move expands Apple's creative software lineup and drew supportive commentary from Wall Street as the suite heads to the App Store later this month.

Apple said it will offer Apple Creator Studio on the App Store starting Jan. 28. Families can share subscriptions across six members through Apple Family Sharing.

Also, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives reiterated Apple with an Outperform and maintains $350 price forecast.

According to Benzinga Pro, AAPL stock has gained over 10% in the past year.

What Apple Announced

Apple introduced a subscription suite that combines its flagship creative applications into a single package.

The platform brings together Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, and productivity tools across Apple devices.

Apple said the bundle targets video editors, musicians, designers, students, and independent creators worldwide.

Apple said it aims to lower barriers for professional-grade production by delivering studio tools through a single subscription.

The company said creators now can access advanced editing and production features without separate app purchases.

Apple priced the service at $12.99 per month or $129 annually with a one-month trial.

Education users can subscribe for $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year.

Smarter Video Editing

Final Cut Pro adds search tools that locate dialogue and visuals inside hours of footage. Editors can match video cuts to music beats using automatic rhythm analysis.

iPad users can also generate instant edits using AI-powered Montage Maker.

Music Creation Expansion

Logic Pro introduces AI tools that create chord progressions and electronic performances. Creators can transform recordings into structured compositions without manual music theory work.

Logic also adds new sound libraries and professional vocal editing tools.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were down 0.25% at $259.58 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

