Samsung Ramps Up AI Strategy, Warns Of Rising Costs

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) plans to expand the reach of its Galaxy artificial intelligence features, doubling the number of mobile devices powered by AI, intensifying rivalry with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhones.

The South Korean tech giant has already rolled out Galaxy AI, largely driven by Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) , Google's Gemini models, to about 400 million smartphones and tablets.

Co-CEO TM Roh said Samsung aims to reach roughly 800 million AI-enabled devices by 2026, Reuters reported on Monday.

Also Read: Apple’s iPhone 17 Impresses On Design, But Analysts Say AI Still Lags

Roh said Samsung plans to embed AI across all products, functions, and services.

Samsung is using AI to regain momentum against Apple in smartphones.

Galaxy AI includes features powered by both Google's Gemini and Samsung's Bixby.

Cost Pressures And Foldables Remain Challenges

However, Roh warned against higher memory costs pressuring smartphone margins, prompting price increases.

Roh also said foldable phones are growing more slowly than expected due to engineering challenges and limited software support.

Still, he expects foldables to reach the mainstream within two to three years.

Apple Gains Ground In Smartphone Battle

Meanwhile, Apple is pulling ahead of Samsung in the global smartphone race as strong demand for the iPhone 17 powers a resurgence in Apple's handset business.

Robust iPhone 17 sales helped Apple beat fourth-quarter revenue and earnings expectations and put the company on track to reclaim the title of the world's largest smartphone maker for the first time since 2011.

Counterpoint Research data shows Apple is on pace for 10% year-over-year unit growth in 2025, more than double Samsung's expected 4.6% growth.

Continued momentum in China, the potential launch of a lower-cost iPhone 17e, and longer-term plans for a foldable iPhone could further widen Apple's lead over Samsung in the years ahead.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were up 0.07% at $271.20 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Image by AronX via Shutterstock