Samsung To Unveil First In-House GPU For Exynos 2600

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) is preparing to debut its first in-house mobile graphics processing unit, marking a key shift in its semiconductor strategy.

The move signals Samsung’s effort to gain tighter control over core smartphone components and reduce long-term dependence on external chip architectures.

Exynos 2600 to Power Galaxy S26

The new GPU will be integrated into Samsung’s next-generation Exynos 2600 mobile application processor, which is expected to power models in the upcoming Galaxy S26 smartphone series.

The chip is set for release in early 2026, the Korea Herald reported Friday, citing industry sources. Samsung engineers designed the GPU layout, while the underlying architecture remains licensed from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) .

Samsung aims to fully internalize both GPU design and architecture by 2027, adopting a vertically integrated approach similar to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) .

The Exynos 2600 also introduces new hardware designed to address performance and efficiency gaps seen in earlier Exynos chips.

AMD’s AI Strength Highlights the Transition

The continued use of AMD architecture underscores the chipmaker’s strong position in advanced computing, even as Samsung works toward independence.

AMD shares are up more than 78% year-to-date, driven by surging demand for AI chips, partnerships with OpenAI and Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) , and enthusiasm around products such as the Ryzen 9000 lineup and MI400 GPUs.

The momentum has strengthened AMD’s standing as a key challenger to Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in AI and data center markets.

Foundry Shifts and the Memory Race

Earlier reports indicated AMD dropped its 4-nanometer process orders with Samsung due to yield challenges and U.S. tariff impacts, shifting production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s (NYSE:TSM) Arizona facility.

Meanwhile, Samsung has secured Nvidia’s approval for its HBM3E memory chips for use in Nvidia’s B300 AI accelerator and AMD’s MI350 platform, though supply is expected to remain limited as rivals were approved earlier.

Industry focus is already turning to HBM4 for Nvidia’s next-generation Vera Rubin chips.

Nvidia stock has gained over 40% year-to-date, leapfrogging the likes of Apple and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to become the first company to top the $4.5 trillion market cap.

