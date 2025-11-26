Apple To Lead Smartphone Market For First Time In 14 Years: Thanks, iPhone 17

Strong demand for the iPhone 17 has helped boost the price of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock in 2025. The new smartphone is also putting Apple back on top of a list it hasn't led since 2011.

Apple Top Smartphone Maker

Strong sales of the new iPhone 17 helped Apple beat analysts’ fourth-quarter revenue and earnings per share estimates.

The strong sales have also set Apple on a path to retake the title of the world's largest smartphone maker.

New data from Counterpoint Research, shared by Bloomberg, shows Apple expected to post 10% year-over-year smartphone unit growth, compared with 4.6% from current market leader Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF)(OTC:SSNGY) .

Counterpoint Research expects the smartphone market to grow 3.3% year over year in 2025. Apple is expected to have market share of 19.4%, topping Samsung.

Apple on top would be the first time the tech giant has led the smartphone market since 2011.

"Beyond the highly positive market reception for the iPhone 17 series, the key driver behind the upgraded shipment outlook lies in the replacement cycle reaching its inflection point," Counterpoint analyst Yang Wang said.

More iPhone Growth Ahead?

Since launching in September, the iPhone 17 has seen strong consumer demand worldwide, including in China, one of Apple's key markets.

Wang said the 358 million secondhand iPhones sold between 2023 and the second quarter of 2025 are likely to be upgraded to a new iPhone by users in the coming years.

Reports of a foldable iPhone from Apple in 2026 or later could also boost the tech giant's smartphone sales, according to Wang, along with the introduction of a budget-friendly iPhone 17e.

Counterpoint estimates that Apple will remain on top of the smartphone charts through 2029.

Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted the strength of the iPhone 17 during the company's fourth-quarter earnings and conference call, while also providing a bullish note on the future.

“We are incredibly excited about the strength we’re seeing across our products and services, and we expect the December quarter’s revenue to be the best ever for the company and the best ever for iPhone,” Cook said.

Apple Chief Financial Officer Kevin Parekh helped quantify what Cook meant when he said the first quarter could set records.

“From today we expect our December quarter total company revenue to grow by 10% to 12% year-over-year, which would be our best quarter ever,” Parekh said.

Apple reported revenue of $124.30 billion in last year’s first quarter, a new company record at the time. The estimated 10% to 12% growth would make this year’s first quarter revenue total $136.73 billion to $139.22 billion.

Parekh said the first quarter would also be “our best iPhone quarter ever,” with iPhone revenue expected to grow “double digits” year over year.

iPhone revenue was $69.14 billion in the first quarter of last year. Based on a 10% growth rate, the total would hit $76.06 billion or more in this year’s first quarter.

For comparison, Apple just reported fourth-quarter iPhone revenue of $49.02 billion.

Apple Stock Hits New Highs

Apple stock is up 0.6% to $278.52 on Wednesday. Shares hit new all-time highs of $280.38 during the intraday trading session. Apple shares are now up 14.2% year-to-date in 2025.

