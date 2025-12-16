Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) announced Tuesday that it is rolling out new artificial intelligence tools to make audio editing faster and easier for everyday users.

It has rolled out SAM Audio, a new tool designed to make working with sound much easier for everyday users.

AI sound tools automate and improve audio production, boost efficiency and accessibility, and unlock new creative uses across industries ranging from media to healthcare and security.

The company says the goal is to let people quickly pick out or remove specific sounds from audio or video without needing specialized skills or complex software.

With SAM Audio, users can separate things like voices, music, or background noise using simple instructions.

For example, someone could remove traffic noise from a video, isolate a singer's voice, or clean up a podcast recording with just a few clicks.

Meta built the tool to work in a way that feels natural, matching how people normally think about and identify sounds.

Expanding AI Creativity Across Industries

Meta says the new tool is meant to replace the patchwork of single-use audio editing tools with one simple system that can handle many tasks.

The company believes this will make high-quality audio editing more accessible to creators, musicians, podcasters, filmmakers, and researchers.

SAM Audio is also part of Meta's broader effort to support creative work.

Users can try it through Meta's online playground.

Meta has also made the tool available for download so developers and creators can experiment with it further.

By introducing SAM Audio, Meta is expanding its focus beyond images and video and aiming to make sound editing faster, simpler, and easier for a wider audience.

AI Sound Tools Introduced By Big Tech

In June 2025, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube shared plans to bring Google's Veo 3 AI tool to Shorts, allowing creators to generate videos with built-in sound effects, background noise and dialogue, as the platform looks to make AI-powered content creation more immersive.

In October 2024, Meta launched Movie Gen, an AI-powered tool that lets creators generate and edit video while creating audio from simple text prompts.

In April 2024, OpenAI launched Voice Engine, an AI tool that clones a person's voice using just 15 seconds of audio.

However, it also emphasized responsible use to prevent misuse and support applications like reading assistance, translation, and helping patients retain their voice.

Financial Moves Support AI Growth

Meta stock gained over 11% year-to-date amid investor concerns over its AI and metaverse spending, with forecasts for higher capital expenditures overshadowing strong core business results. Growing Reality Labs' losses added to downward pressure.

Wall Street analysts view Meta's proposed 30% cut to its 2026 Metaverse budget as a positive move for financial discipline.

JPMorgan's Doug Anmuth noted the reduction could save up to $5 billion, potentially trimming 11,000–13,000 jobs, while maintaining EPS growth, operating income, and cash flow.

Bank of America Securities' Justin Post said the cuts may free $6–6.5 billion in Reality Labs and another $10 billion across other units, enabling continued investment in AI and data centers.

META Price Action: Meta Platforms shares were up 0.40% at $650.12 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

