Tesla, Starlink To Collab? Patent Filing Could Lead To Elon Musk's Companies Working Together

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has filed many patents over the years related to manufacturing processes and charging of electric vehicles.

A new patent related to RF transmission could be interesting to fans of the electric vehicle company and of another Elon Musk-related company.

Tesla Patent Hints at Starlink

With a potential SpaceX IPO coming in 2026, fans of Musk and the space sector are excited at the possibility of investing in the company that is the leading space transportation company and also owns the high-speed internet segment Starlink.

Starlink, which provides internet service from a series of low Earth orbit satellites, offers services in more than 100 countries worldwide and can be used by businesses, residents and also by transportation companies.

A new patent from Tesla could hint at future Starlink integration for the company's vehicles.

"By empowering polymer blends, some examples enable RF transmission from all the modules to satellites and other communication devices both inside and outside the vehicle," the patent reads, as reported by Teslarati.

Tesla's patent describes RF-transparent materials for the roof of a vehicle, which could help communication "with external devices and satellites."

Having Starlink available to Tesla vehicle owners could help eliminate current dead zones for cell reception, a potential problem in more rural areas. Starlink connection could also prove to be important for Tesla's robotaxi ambitions, as it could make sure there is a stable connection for fleet management and remote monitoring.

The patent doesn't name Starlink, but given the mention of satellites and the fact that Musk is CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, a potential collaboration could be coming. Some Tesla patents never make it to reality, so the potential of this filing should be viewed with caution.

It remains unknown if Tesla would use the Starlink integration only for robotaxis, make it standard for all new Tesla vehicles or as an upgraded feature owners could buy. Starlink internet provided to Tesla owners could be a future monthly subscription offer that Tesla could split revenue with SpaceX on.

Starlink Grows

Starlink has continued to expand in recent years and is a big reason why Musk seemed to confirm that SpaceX is going public. Starlink has helped boost the revenue and positive cash flow for SpaceX.

Multiple airline companies have turned to Starlink as an offering either for free or as an upgrade for passengers. Starlink's reliability and strong connection have helped win several deals and strong reviews have helped boost the brand awareness for the internet unit from Musk.

Tesla vehicles already have many technological advances versus traditional automotives. Adding Starlink as a standard or premium upgrade could help set the company's vehicles even further apart in the automotive sector.

