Jamie Dimon Warns AI Will Eliminate Jobs, But Says These Skills Will Help People Bag Plenty Of Jobs: 'You Can Earn Quite A Bit Of Money With Skills'

JPMorgan Chase Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon says artificial intelligence (AI) will displace some roles but believes workers who build strong soft skills will continue to find ample job opportunities in the AI-driven economy.

AI Will Cut Jobs, But Not Overnight, Dimon Says

Earlier this month, speaking on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, Dimon pushed back on fears of an immediate labor market collapse due to AI, while acknowledging that job losses are inevitable.

He said AI is unlikely to trigger massive workforce reductions in the next year, but underscored that automation will eliminate certain roles over time.

"It will eliminate jobs," Dimon said, adding that workers should focus on skills that machines cannot easily replicate.

See Also: JP Morgan Issues $50 Million Commercial Paper Debt On Solana

Critical Thinking, Communication, EQ Will Define AI Era

Dimon urged workers to prioritize critical thinking, communication and emotional intelligence as companies increasingly deploy AI tools.

He advised people to improve how they write, participate in meetings and collaborate with others, calling those abilities essential for long-term career security. "You'll have plenty of jobs," he noted.

Rapid AI Adoption Could Outpace Worker Retraining

While optimistic about long-term job creation, Dimon acknowledged that AI adoption could move faster than workers' ability to retrain, potentially leaving some people behind in the short term.

He said governments and companies must help ease the transition through measures such as income support, retraining programs and even relocation assistance.

"The next job may be a better job, but they have to learn how to do the job," he stated, adding, "You can earn quite a bit of money with skills."

AI And Automation Could Displace Nearly 100 Million US Jobs: Report

In October, a report from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and the minority staff of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee warned that close to 100 million American jobs could be displaced by AI and automation over the next 10 years.

As per the report, the fast food workers face the highest risk at 89%, followed by customer service roles at 83%, office clerks, cashiers and truck drivers and even white-collar positions such as accountants at 64% and software developers at 54%.

The report argues that companies are spending billions to substitute human workers with what it describes as "artificial labor," using a mix of AI and robotics to take on jobs across the skill spectrum.

It notes that major employers such as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) , Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) , JPMorgan Chase and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) have already cut thousands of jobs while ramping up investments in AI, with several executives openly stating the technology will enable leaner workforces.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show JPMorgan shares maintaining a solid price trend across the short, medium and long-term time frames, with additional performance metrics available here.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Rokas Tenys/Shutterstock