Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Faces Scrutiny Over Multi-Billion Dollar AI Deals That Boosted His Own Venture Portfolio: Report

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Lip-Bu Tan is reportedly under the spotlight as his leadership in multi-billion dollar AI chip deals appears to intersect with his personal investments.

Rivos Acquisition Sparks Concerns

Tan pitched Intel's board in summer 2025 to acquire AI chip startup Rivos, where he also held a stake, but the board initially rejected the idea due to conflicts of interest and a lack of a formal AI strategy, reported Reuters, citing three people familiar with the events.

Intel later pursued the deal after Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) entered with a competing bid, sparking a bidding war that pushed the startup's valuation from roughly $2 billion to about $4 billion, the report said.

While the exact personal gain for Tan is unknown, his venture firm, Walden Catalyst, celebrated a "successful outcome" for investors.

Tan also reportedly pitched Intel on acquiring SambaNova, an AI computing startup where he serves as executive chairman.

See Also: Intel, AMD And Texas Instruments Sued Over Chips Allegedly Ending Up In Russian Weapons

Dual Roles And Governance Questions

Since becoming CEO, Tan has taken direct control of Intel Capital, the company's venture arm, which reports to him.

Intel requires Tan to recuse himself from decisions where he may personally benefit, with authority temporarily passing to CFO David Zinsner, the report said.

Corporate governance experts say Tan's overlapping roles in Intel and his own investment firms, including A&E Investment, Celesta Capital and Walden International, create red flags.

Another expert noted that Intel could gain advantages from Tan's extensive industry connections, the report added.

Intel hired Tan in March for his venture capital experience and extensive industry connections, which have helped secure $5 billion from Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and $2 billion from SoftBank Group (OTC:SFTBF) (OTC:SFTBY) .

Intel Defends Deal Strategy

An Intel spokesperson told the publication about the company's commitment to "corporate governance, integrity and accountability," highlighting Tan's industry connections as critical for capturing the next wave of innovation.

Tan himself reportedly believes his dual roles allow him to negotiate deals that benefit all parties involved.

Intel did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Intel CEO Was Under Fire For China Investments

Tan's investment portfolio has previously attracted scrutiny. In April, it was reported that his venture firms held stakes in over 600 Chinese companies, including some with potential military connections.

This prompted President Donald Trump to call for his resignation after he described the Intel CEO as "highly conflicted."

A White House later noted that Tan later addressed Trump's concerns in an Oval Office meeting, clearing the way for cooperation on U.S. national and economic security.

By September, Trump publicly praised Intel's rising stock price following Tan's deal with Nvidia.

Intel stock has gained 101.68% year-to-date. Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show a strong outlook for Intel across short, medium and long-term horizons, with additional performance insights available here.

Photo: Tada Images / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.