Elon Musk Denies $800 Billion SpaceX Fundraising, Remains Silent On IPO

Elon Musk pushed back Saturday against reports that SpaceX is seeking new funding at an $800 billion valuation.

"There has been a lot of press claiming @SpaceX is raising money at $800B, which is not accurate," Musk wrote on X.

The Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO did not address reports of a late 2026 initial public offering (IPO) target in his post.

Cash Flow Positive Operations

According to Musk, SpaceX has generated positive cash flow for years.

He said the company holds stock buybacks twice a year to give employees and investors a chance to sell shares, rather than to raise new capital.

Valuation Drivers

Musk attributed the company's rising valuation to progress on Starship and Starlink, as well as to securing global direct-to-cell spectrum that broadens its potential market.

SpaceX filed a “STARLINK MOBILE” trademark in October for possible mobile network carrier operations.

Musk recently said that with Starship, the commercial space flight company will carry about 99% of Earth's orbital payload mass once it begins launching multiple times a day, even if competitors triple their current launch rates.

IPO Timeline

SpaceX, which has stayed private for nearly 25 years despite strong investor interest, has previously indicated a potential IPO target of late 2026, according to earlier reports.

At Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in November, Musk suggested taking SpaceX public despite potential drawbacks, saying he wanted Tesla supporters to have the opportunity to own the company's stock.

